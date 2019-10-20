HITCHCOCK
A man was arrested Saturday and charged with indecency with a child, police said.
Police responded Saturday at 1 p.m. to a call from two people who were working on a house on Caldwell Street who said they saw a man fondling a young girl, Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.
By the time police came, the two people had detained the man and police arrested Leshawn Dwayne Conley, 39, Smith said.
The girl was younger than 10 years old, Smith said.
Conley's bond was set at $50,000 and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Sunday afternoon, according jail records.
The investigation is still ongoing, Smith said.
