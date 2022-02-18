A 16-year-old La Marque High School student was arrested and charged with a felony in connection to a bomb threat that forced the closure of the school Wednesday, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Announcement of the arrest came as another Galveston County high school saw its day interrupted by a threat.
The sheriff’s office on Friday afternoon announced it had charged the teenager with making a false alarm or report, a state jail felony, and that the teen was being held at the Galveston County Juvenile Detention Center. The teenager’s name wasn’t released because he or she is a juvenile.
The La Marque threat was deemed a hoax after police searched the high school building and found nothing.
On Friday, Santa Fe High School ended its school day early because of another hoax threat. The high school was evacuated about 1:15 p.m., and students were sent home starting about 1:45 p.m.
As in the La Marque incident, police found no evidence of a bomb once the building was cleared and searched. An all-clear was issued about 3 p.m.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said at least two other hoax threats were called in to local school districts this week.
Those other calls didn’t result in evacuations or cancellations and weren’t announced publicly.
The sheriff’s office was investigating whether the threats were connected or made by different people, Trochesset said.
