Shane Daniel, who in 2019 stabbed the owner of a San Leon scrap metal business to death, will spend up to the next 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder.
Daniel, 34, of League City, last week pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of James “Scrappy” Jackson, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Daniel was charged with capital murder, and faced a possible life sentence if he was found guilty in a jury trial. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Daniel was sentenced to up to 50 years in state prison, according to court records. He’ll be eligible for parole after serving 25 years, according to prosecutors.
Daniel was arrested Nov. 26, 2019, five days after Jackson was found stabbed to death inside an RV trailer in San Leon. Daniel was arrested in Pasadena and accused of stealing Jackson’s truck. A month later, he was charged with Jackson’s murder.
Daniel was charged after investigators matched bloody footprints found at Jackson’s trailer to the treads of shoes Daniel was wearing when he was arrested, according to police records.
Investigators also uncovered Facebook messages between Daniel and another man in which Daniel threatened Jackson and said Jackson owed him money, according to police.
Although there were no apparent witnesses to the stabbing and no murder weapon was ever found, prosecutors planned to argue the circumstantial evidence around the case, including shoe prints and the truck, pointed to Daniel as the only suspect.
The district attorney’s office consulted with Jackson’s wife before offering the plea deal, officials said.
Daniel still was being held Monday at the Galveston County Jail, and was expected to be transferred to a state prison in coming days, officials said.
