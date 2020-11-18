GALVESTON
Law enforcement officers are investigating a possible drive-by shooting near Galveston College that has sent the campus into a shelter in place, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Deputies received a call at about 12:28 p.m. that someone drove near the campus and fired a shot, Trochesset said. No one reported any injuries.
The shooting didn't happen on campus or inside a college building, Trochesset said.
The college is located at 4015 Avenue Q in Galveston.
College officials sent out an alert to students at 12:32 p.m. asking them to shelter in place because a shot hit the student center, said Carol Langston, spokeswoman for the college.
The shelter in place lasted until investigators had a chance to review security video of the incident, Langston said. The shelter in place was lifted at 1:15 p.m.
The sheriff's office is contracted to provide security at the college.
The Galveston Police Department is now investigating the incident because it happened off-campus, Trochesset said.
(1) comment
so many rumors, did anyone get shot?
