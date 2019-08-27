TEXAS CITY
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously wounded and another in custody.
A man had called police dispatchers to report he’d been shot, police spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
Officers found a 21-year-old man sitting inside his vehicle in the driveway of a residence in the 1100 block of First Avenue South, Bjerke said.
The man had a single gunshot wound to the chest and was transported by Texas City EMS to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, Bjerke said. He is in serious, but not critical, condition, Bjerke said.
Investigators had detained and were questioning another man in connection to the shooting.
There have not yet been any charges filed, Bjerke said.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.
