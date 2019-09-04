KEMAH
Rescue crews from several different organizations Wednesday morning were looking for a 57-year-old man who went missing in the waters of Galveston Bay near Kemah, officials said.
Some employees from the Kemah Boardwalk went to help a kayaker who reportedly fell out of his boat near the No. 8 channel marker, said Kelly Parker, spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard.
But while they successfully helped the kayaker back to shore, one of the rescuers went missing, Parker said.
