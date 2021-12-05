A Bacliff man was arrested Sunday and charged with a felony in connection with the death of a motorcyclist on FM 646 on Tuesday.
Jesse Ray Bales, 48, of Bacliff, was arrested by deputies following a traffic stop, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Bales was charged with accident involving death, according to police records. He also was charged with driving without a driver’s license and with possessing a wrong, altered or obscured license plate.
Accident involving personal injury or death is a charge filed against a person who doesn't immediately stop their vehicle and render aid following a crash.
Bales is accused of being the driver of a truck that drove through a crash scene on Tuesday evening and hitting and killing John Redfield, 64, of Bacliff.
Redfield had been riding a motorcycle around 7 p.m. Tuesday, when he crashed into a car that crossed into his lane of traffic.
Redfield was thrown from his motorcycle and, as he was one the ground, was struck by a truck that drove through the crash site.
The truck didn't stop, and investigators spent the days after the crash trying to identify the driver.
Trochesset said Redfield was believed to be alive after the first crash and was killed by the truck.
The driver of the car in the initial crash, Mollie Ann Bivens, 26, of Bacliff, was charged with intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury Tuesday.
Bales was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Sunday afternoon. He was being held on $81,000 bond, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.