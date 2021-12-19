TEXAS CITY

No one was injured when a car was driven into a barbecue restaurant Saturday night, police said.

About 10 a.m., police responded to a call about a car driving through Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway, Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.

No injuries were reported, he said, noting that he wasn't immediately sure if any citations were issued.

A post on the restaurant’s social media page noted that the side dining room would be closed because of the crash but the main dining room would be open for normal business hours.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

