GALVESTON
A Galveston man was sentenced Monday to eight years probation for a 2017 traffic accident that left one woman with a lacerated spleen that had to be removed.
Michael Edward Herrera, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing significant bodily injuries and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
Herrera will also serve 45 days in Galveston County Jail on the weekends as a condition of his probation, Assistant District Attorney Dulce Salazar said.
Police in November 2017 responded to a major crash and discovered a black Chevy Silverado flipped over in front of a house in the 2100 block of 47th Street and a red Chevy Cruze flipped on its side in the front yard, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A witness told police that the Silverado ran a stop sign going about 60 miles per hour and struck the Cruze, according to the affidavit.
The driver of the Silverado, Herrera, was standing by the bumper with bloodshot eyes and was swaying, according to the affidavit.
Herrera refused to take tests or speak with the police, and investigators found Michelob Ultra glass bottles inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The victim was transported to an emergency room with multiple external injuries and had to have her spleen removed, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.