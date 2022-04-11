Two people were killed and a toddler seriously wounded in a series of weekend shootings that has authorities searching for answers from their communities and from each other.
As of Monday afternoon, police hadn’t found any direct connections among the shootings in Texas City and La Marque.
But authorities, including Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset, said investigators were sharing information through a task force created after a similar spate of shootings in late 2020.
“It could be coincidental,” Trochesset said of the recent violence. “But a lot of this, before it’s all said and done, will probably tie in. We are trying to make those connections and get a broader picture of the puzzle.”
Connected or not, the communities where the shootings happened should be outraged, Trochesset said.
Four shootings had occurred in Texas City and La Marque since Thursday afternoon:
• On Thursday, Jim Darrell Brown, 56, of Texas City, was shot to death on Virginia Street in La Marque. The shooting was within blocks of La Marque High School and forced the school to take heightened security precautions as the scene was being cleared.
• On Friday morning, a man was found shot in his car on state Highway 3 in Texas City. The man called police himself and said he believed he was shot by someone in a passing a vehicle. The man survived the shooting.
• Early Saturday morning, a woman and toddler were shot after someone fired at the Tradewinds Apartment building in Texas City. The toddler was hit multiple times and was in serious condition at a Galveston hospital Saturday afternoon, police said. No updates were available about the shooting on Monday.
• Early Sunday morning, La Marque police found Patrina Compton, 42, of Galveston, wounded inside a bullet-riddled car on Interstate 45. She later died at a Galveston hospital.
Compton was a neonatal nurse at the University of Texas Medical Branch, officials confirmed on Monday. She had worked for the medical branch since 2001.
Police haven’t announced any arrests in connection to the shootings or any details about suspects in the incidents.
Police don’t believe the shootings of Brown and Compton are connected, La Marque Police Department spokesman Joshua B. Pritchett said. Investigators believe Compton was specifically targeted, Pritchett said.
Brown might have been a bystander who was shot by someone aiming at a house on Virginia Street, Pritchett said.
“The two in La Marque, as of right now, based on investigations, do not seem related,” Pritchett said.
He asked anyone with information about either shooting to come forward and contact the police department.
While the shootings are being investigated by the agencies in the cities where they happened, a county-led anti-violence task force had been communicating with the agencies about exploring possible connections, Trochesset said.
The task force was created in late 2020 after a series of shootings in La Marque, Texas City and League City were connected to a small group of people, who police described as warring rap groups.
The task force eventually helped lead a 10-day operation in the county that targeted people with outstanding warrants. That operation, called Operation Washout, led to 120 arrests, authorities said.
It’s too early to say whether the latest wave of violence might lead to a similar operation, Trochesset said.
