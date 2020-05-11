GALVESTON
The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater in Galveston Bay, officials said on Monday morning.
Danny Wren, 63, was reported missing at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Coast Guard. Wren was last seen clinging to the side of a boat near Middle Deer Island, a small island southwest of the Galveston Causeway.
Wren fell from his boat while trying to retrieve his brother, who was wade fishing near the island, according to the Coast Guard. He was reported missing after a Good Samaritan made contact with the brother, according to the Coast Guard.
Wren was wearing a red shirt when he went missing. He was not wearing a life jacket, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard is using a helicopter and boats to search for Wren. The Galveston Fire Department also is assisting in the search, according to the coast guard.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details
