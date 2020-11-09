GALVESTON
Defense attorneys preparing for the capital murder trial of an island man have asked the court for a delay because of the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shane Daniel, 33, of Galveston, was arrested in December and charged with capital murder in the death of James “Scrappy” Jackson, owner of a scrap metal recycling business in San Leon.
Daniel is accused of stabbing Jackson during a robbery attempt. If he is convicted, he is eligible for the death penalty.
Daniel’s murder trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 14, but in a motion filed Friday, his attorney asked the court to delay the trial because of risks caused by the pandemic.
“Given the current climate involving the pandemic, both sides feel that with the number of witnesses that are to be involved and the time the trial is going to take, the best course of action” is to delay the trial, attorney William Agnew said.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 has risen in recent weeks, and the average number of new cases announced per day also has gone up. Jury trials in Galveston County resumed in late September after being put off for nearly seven months because of the virus.
As of Monday morning, 212th District Court Judge Patricia Grady hadn’t ruled on delaying the trial. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
Daniel is being held at the Galveston County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.