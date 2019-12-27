LEAGUE CITY
A League City man died Christmas Eve after falling off a boat, officials confirmed Friday.
Earl Ray Morehead, 72, went missing about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he slipped and fell while boarding his boat near the 1200 block of Twin Oaks Boulevard, said John “D.J.” Florence, spokesman for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Searchers eventually found him dead at about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Florence said.
