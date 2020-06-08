GALVESTON
A county deputy's vehicle was hit by bullets in an apparent drive-by shooting Sunday morning, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The deputy was not injured and no arrests have been made, Trochesset said.
The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m., Trochesset said. A deputy was working a security detail at a car dealership north of the Interstate 45 feeder road in Galveston when the shooting occurred, Trochesset said.
The deputy said he noticed what appeared to be a muzzle flash coming from a dark-colored pick-up truck, Trochesset said.
The deputy did not pursue the pickup truck, Trochesset said. The deputy did not notice that his vehicle had actually been struck by bullets until hours later, when he was coming off duty, Trochesset said.
The car was struck in a door panel and a wheel, Trochesset said, adding that the Galveston Police Department is investigating the shooting.
Trochesset said he was still trying to understand why his deputy did not pursue the truck at the time of the gunshots.
"If someone was taking shots at me, I would," Trochesset said.
He did not believe that the deputy was specifically targeted but rather that the person was shooting at a marked police car.
There have been no other recent cases locally of deputies being targeted or threatened with violence, Trochesset said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.