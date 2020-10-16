LEAGUE CITY
An 18-year-old man was transported to the hospital early Friday after being shot in the head while driving his car along FM 646, officials said.
Officers received a call about gunshots just after 1:15 a.m. in the Bay Colony neighborhood and found the wounded man in the 2800 block of Bay Creek Drive, police said.
The man was alert and conscious, telling officers he had been shot by an unknown person, police said.
The man was transported to the hospital, police said. An update on his medical status wasn’t available Friday morning.
Anyone with information about the case should call 281-332-2566, police said.
