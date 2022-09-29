LA MARQUE
Police have obtained murder and aggravated assault charges against three men in connection to shootings on April 12 and Aug. 6, the department said late Wednesday.
LA MARQUE
Police have obtained murder and aggravated assault charges against three men in connection to shootings on April 12 and Aug. 6, the department said late Wednesday.
Two men were charged with aggravated assault in an Aug. 6 drive-by shooting, police said.
One of the same men, along with a third suspect, was charged with homicide in a shooting that occurred April 12, the La Marque Police Department said.
Deion Richardson, 18, and Kendrick Driver, 19, both of La Marque, were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Aug. 6 shooting, according to the police.
Richardson and Seth Wright, 20, of Texas City, were charged with murder in connection to the April 12 shooting, police said.
Richardson was held on bonds totaling $500,000, police said.
Driver was held on bonds of $137,500, police said.
Wright was held on bonds of $350,000, according to jail records.
“Arrests for major cases such as this case is a clear continuation of our intensive commitment, as stated in the La Marque Safe City Initiative mandated by Mayor Keith Bell, to make our city the safest city in Texas,” Chief Randall Aragon of the La Marque Police Department said.
Richardson and Driver are charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in the 800 block of First Street in La Marque where police found a 16-year-old girl with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, the police said at the time.
Driver was taken into custody Aug. 18, the police said.
Richardson was taken into custody Aug. 29 at his residence in La Marque, the police said.
Detective Brittany Shores executed a search warrant on Richardson’s residence and seized an assault rifle, according to the police department.
Richardson also was charged with murder in an unrelated April 12 shooting in the 3200 block of Virginia Street, in La Marque, police said.
When the La Marque Police Department arrived at the scene they found Jim Brown, 56, dead from bullet wounds, according to police.
Wright, who was arrested Tuesday at his residence in Texas City, also was charged in that shooting, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, police said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.