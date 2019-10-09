LA MARQUE
A woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2017 murder.
A judge sentenced Erica Letticia Smith, 34, Wednesday morning, days after Smith pleaded guilty to her role in a 2017 killing, court records show.
Police arrested Smith in June 2017 shortly after interviewing her in connection with a homicide in which the victim was attacked with a knife and a baseball bat and shot multiple times, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police had found the body of Phillip Bustamante, 30, in an abandoned apartment in the 900 block of Tallow Drive, according to the affidavit.
On the same day, officers also were investigating the apparent overdose death of Stanley Lehr, 33.
Smith told police she and Lehr had a fight with someone named Phil earlier that day, according to the affidavit.
She later told police Lehr had punched Bustamante, beat him with a bat and stabbed him with a knife, according to the affidavit.
Smith told police she handed Lehr two different guns, which he used to shoot Bustamante, and that she had kicked him in the head, torso and leg, according to the affidavit.
Smith also took money out of Bustamante’s pocket while he was on the ground bleeding, according to the affidavit.
