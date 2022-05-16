An investigation was underway Monday into a Sunday afternoon shooting that left two dead and one wounded, police said.
Officers were dispatched about 4 p.m. to the 400 block of Beech Street where they found a male gunshot victim in a residential backyard, Police Department spokesman Lt. Forrest Gandy said.
Nearly an hour later, another man with gunshot wounds arrived at Texas City’s HCA Mainland Hospital, where he died, police said. That man also was shot during the Beech Street incident, police said.
A third male victim also determined to be connected to the Beech Street shooting, arrived at the HCA Clear Lake Hospital in Webster with a gunshot wound, police said. He was being treated but his medical condition was undetermined, police said.
The surviving victim was uncooperative with investigators, police said.
Autopsies for the dead victims are set to be done sometime Monday or Tuesday, Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office spokesman John “D.J.” Florence said.
Police declined to release victims' names and other information early Monday.
Born and raised in San Antonio, Jay relocated to the Houston–Galveston area to join The Daily News as a reporter in April 2022. Previous contributions include the San Angelo Standard-Times, San Antonio Current, and The Mesquite.
