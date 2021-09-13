A man dressed as horror-movie character Michael Myers is stopped by police on a Galveston beach on Monday, Sept. 13. Police said the man, Mark Metzger, was cited for disorderly conduct after someone called 9-1-1 and complained that he carrying a bloody knife on the beach. The knife wasn't real, police said. Metzger wrote on Facebook that he dressed up in the costume as a prank.
Police stopped a Galveston man dressed up as a horror movie character on a storm-swept beach Monday after someone called 911 about the creepy sight.
Police received a call about a man walking the beach while carrying what looked to be a bloody knife, department spokeswoman Sgt. Stacy Papillion said.
Responding officers stopped the man and put him in handcuffs. That's when they found the knife and the blood were fake, Papillion said.
Who was the masked man? According to Facebook, it was island attorney Mark Metzger. Metzger earlier Monday posted pictures of himself dressed as Michael Myers, the serial killer from the "Halloween" movie franchise.
Metzger wrote he was "pranking" Galveston by wearing the get-up and posted a picture of himself standing near the Historic Galveston Island Pleasure Pier.
Social media posts circulated of Metzger walking on the beach and of him being handcuffed by the police.
Metzger was cited for disorderly conduct and released, Papillion said.
In a second post made around 7:20 p.m., Metzger wrote his appearance on the beach was about "bringing positive vibes to the gloom and doom out there, generating some laughter, helping people crack a smile, and restoring our faith in humanity through humor."
"So if taking a silly walk down the beach during a storm in a costume, and subsequently being arrested for disorderly conduct accomplished any of that .... then I’d do it again all day every day," Metzger wrote.
He acknowledged the misdemeanor charge, but said he was "still fuzzy" about what was illegal about his actions.
(3) comments
If this article is accurate, I have to wonder if this person a toddler. It’s not funny to have police waste time and taxpayer dollars on a prank. What am I missing?
You’re missing a sense of humor, Karen.
That's hilarious.[thumbup]
