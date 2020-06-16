GALVESTON
A fisherman on Tuesday morning found the body of a man missing in Galveston Bay, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
The fisherman found Kent Zavala's body in the water near the Galveston causeway about 5:50 a.m., according to the medical examiner's office.
Zavala, 20, of Crosby, was declared missing on Sunday evening, after he was ejected from a Jeep during a rollover crash on the Galveston causeway.
The U.S. Coast Guard and other local agencies searched Galveston Bay for most of the day on Monday. The search for his body was suspended about 6 p.m. Monday, according to the Coast Guard.
Zavala was riding in the Jeep with two other men, who were both seriously injured in the crash, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Zavala was a volunteer firefighter in Crosby, according to a Facebook post published by the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department on Monday evening.
