CRYSTAL BEACH
A structure fire on Bolivar Peninsula quickly destroyed two homes and badly damaged a third in the early hours Thursday, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Deputies at about 12:53 a.m. responded to a structure fire in the 3500 block of Howell and found flames coming from the downstairs area, Trochesset said.
The fire quickly moved through the house, engulfing it, and then spread into a neighboring house, Trochesset said. The fire also destroyed the neighboring house and started in a third home, leaving it badly damaged.
Investigators believe an exposed gas line might be the cause, Trochesset said.
The home had a for sale sign in front of it, Trochesset said.
