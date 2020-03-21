GALVESTON
Six people, including three juveniles, were arrested Saturday morning and accused of burglarizing vehicles parked in a city subdivision.
Jatavious Adams, 18; Micah Hanlon, 19; and Isaiah Hennigan, 18; were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Dickinson Police Department. All three are from Texas City, according to public records.
Three juveniles also were arrested, charged, and transported to the county's juvenile justice center, police said.
Police were called about 2:30 a.m. to a burglary in process in the Green Isle subdivision, an area in the west part of the city north of FM 517.
Police stopped a car on FM 517 as it was leaving the subdivision, and found six people inside and "a large mount of property" on the floor of the car.
"The property did not belong to any of the occupants inside of the vehicle," police said.
There were three firearms the car, police aid.
Hennigan was held on $5,000 bond, while Adams and Hanlon were each held on $2,000 bond, according to police records. All three were being held at the Dickinson Police Department on Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.