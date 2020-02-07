SANTA FE
A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on state Highway 6 in Santa Fe on Friday morning, the Santa Fe Police Department said.
Ruben Ray Ybarra, 51, of Santa Fe, died at the scene of the crash, police said.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of state Highway 6 and the Avenue I, according to the police department.
A Ford F-150 traveling west on state Highway 6 struck Ybarra's Toyota Scion as he pulled south onto the highway from Avenue I, police said
Ybarra may not have stopped at a stop sign before pulling out onto the highway, police said.
The crash forced both vehicles into a ditch, police said. Ybarra was declared dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the F-150 was uninjured, police said.
The part of state Highway 6 where the crash happened was closed for hours as police continued to investigate the crash and collect evidence from the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.