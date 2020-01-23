GALVESTON
The Coast Guard is searching for the owner of a kayak found adrift in the Galveston Ship Channel earlier today.
The yellow Hobie Kona kayak was found about 10 a.m. near Pier 21 by the Galveston Marine Police Division, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard has launched a helicopter and boats to help with the search. The police department also is assisting.
There have been no reports of any missing boaters in local waters, a Coast Guard spokesman said. The kayak did have a broken lead line attached to it and it's possible the kayak broke free from its mooring during this morning's thunderstorm, the spokesman said.
Anyone with information that might help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.
