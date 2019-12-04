First responders work at the scene of an accident involving a dump truck near Hitchcock on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. No one was injured when the truck, carrying a load of sand, overturned on FM 646 at a curve near the intersection with FM 2004. Santa Fe and Hitchcock fire departments as well as the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.