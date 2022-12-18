TEXAS CITY
A man was shot in the arm early Saturday while police were working to control the crowd at Texas City nightclub.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 58F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph..
Cloudy skies this evening, then windy with a few showers late. Thunder is possible late. Low 54F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: December 18, 2022 @ 11:07 am
TEXAS CITY
A man was shot in the arm early Saturday while police were working to control the crowd at Texas City nightclub.
Texas City Police were dispatched after receiving reports of overcrowding at Jungle Bar in Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, just after midnight Saturday.
The bar was at capacity and officers were asked to help close it down, police said. Hitchcock Police and deputies with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist with the crowd, police said.
As officer were attempting to control the crowd, they heard several gunshots ring out near The Storage Place in the same parking lot as the Jungle Bar, police said.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the right bicep and several vehicles with bullet holes in the front and back windows, officers said.
“We believe an altercation took place in the club and spilled out to the parking lot,” said officer Allen Bjerke of the Texas City Police Department.
“The victim was going to his car when he was hit. The crowd was very loud and sirens were on, so the crowd did not go into chaos as the shots were fired.”
The victim was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston.
Police collected shell casings from the scene, but no suspect had been identified and an investigation was underway, police said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.