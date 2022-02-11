Showers in the morning becoming widely scattered in the afternoon. Becoming windy. High 58F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
A La Marque Police officer carries a motorcycle helmet at the scene of a wreck involving three cars and a motorcycle at the intersection of FM 1765 and the Interstate 45 frontage road in La Marque on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Police have identified the man killed in Thursday's four-vehicle wreck as Whitney Prevost Jr., a La Marque resident.
The wreck at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday involved three cars and a motorcycle near the intersection of Interstate 45 and FM 1765, La Marque Police Department spokesman J.B. Pritchett said.
A car driving southbound on the I-45 feeder road hit a second car at the intersection, Pritchett said. Those two cars hit a third car and a motorcycle, he said.
Prevost was driving the motorcycle and died after being transported to the hospital, Pritchett said. Pritchett wasn't sure of Prevost's age.
Two more people were injured in the wreck, he said.
One person was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, he said. A third person was driven to the hospital by a family member to be treated for broken ribs and a broken arm, he said.
