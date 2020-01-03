GALVESTON
A Houston man was charged with multiple felonies Thursday, accused of leading Galveston police on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in an island apartment complex, police said.
Devion Javon Brown, 20, of Houston, was charged with three felonies: theft of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. He also was charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest.
Brown was arrested after police were called about an SUV stolen from an apartment complex in the 10900 block of FM 3005 about 5 p.m., according to a police complaint.
An officer spotted the SUV soon after the report and attempted to pull it over, according to the complaint. The driver fled, leading police on a chase through the streets between 61st and 73rd streets — at times reaching speeds of 90 mph — according to the complaint.
The chase ended when the SUV driver attempted to turn into an apartment complex, the Parc at Marina Landing, and hit a speed bump, causing the SUV go out of control and hit a curb, a metal post and two fences, according to the complaint.
The driver fled and Brown was arrested a short time later in a nearby field, according to the complaint.
Police found one handgun near Brown when they arrested him and found another in the SUV, according to the complaint.
Brown was held on $116,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday afternoon, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.