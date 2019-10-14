TEXAS CITY
A Texas City woman accused of ambushing her former boyfriend’s mother and sister outside their home with a shotgun has been sentenced to 10 years deferred probation.
Crystal Leigh Loatman-Clark, 40, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of evading arrest with a motor vehicle and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, Assistant District Attorney Dulce Salazar said.
Police arrested Loatman-Clark in September 2018, chasing her about 17 blocks after she fired a shotgun at a former boyfriend’s relatives when they stepped outside of their Texas City apartment, prosecutors said.
No one was injured in the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Loatman-Clark and her boyfriend of about a year had broken up three days before the shooting, Salazar said.
A day before the shooting, Loatman-Clark texted a picture to a friend of herself armed with a shotgun waiting outside the apartment and said she intended to hurt the former boyfriend’s mother, according to the affidavit. The friend then called the man’s mother to warn her of what was waiting outside, according to the affidavit.
After receiving the phone call, the mother and her daughter left the apartment to investigate, police said. Loatman-Clark got out of an SUV, fired at them once and sped away, according to the affidavit.
Before being sentenced Monday, Loatman-Clark served 388 days in jail while waiting for her case to move through the courts, Salazar said.
