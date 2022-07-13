HITCHCOCK

A 5-year-old child died Tuesday afternoon after being found unconscious in the pool at a residence in the West Bayou neighborhood, officials said. 

Police were called out to the home at 4:35 p.m. and performed CPR on the girl, Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said. 

The girl was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Smith said. 

"This is really a sad situation," Smith said. "We need to be very careful with our children this time of the year, particularly around water.

"Children have a knack for curiosity and they wander on their own. We just have to be very careful." 

The child lived at the home, Smith said. 

This is the fourth drowning of a child in a pool in Galveston County this year, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

