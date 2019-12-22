GALVESTON
A man sitting on the edge of the Galveston Causeway caused the Galveston Police Department to close two lanes of traffic on the bridge, officials said on Sunday afternoon.
The right and the center lanes on the southbound side of the causeway are closed, as police attempt to talk to the man.
Police released few immediate details about the incident and do not know who the man is, Galveston Police Department spokesman Xavier Hancock said.
The Galveston Police Department, Galveston County Sheriff's Office and Tiki Island Police Department have all responded to the incident.
Police are bringing in resources to attempt to talk to the man and have notified the Galveston Fire Department and the Galveston Island Beach Patrol for help in case the man falls, Hancock said.
The incident began around 2:15 p.m., officials said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
