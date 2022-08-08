Four killed in Galveston golf cart crash, and suspect, all from Rosenberg By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Aug 8, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTON All four people killed Saturday when a pickup truck slammed into a golf cart were from Rosenberg, as is the man charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash, police said. The victims have been identified as as Felipe Bentancur, 49; Kaisyn Bentancur, 4; Destiny Uvalle, 25; and Brailyn Cantu, 14, police said.Police have yet to identify two golf cart passengers critically injured in the crash, which occurred about 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 33rd Street and Avenue R.No update was available about their medical condition. Police allege a black Hyundai SUV traveling east on Avenue R failed stop at the intersection with 33rd Street and struck a Dodge truck, which collided with the golf cart carrying the six people.Rosenberg resident Miguel Espinoza, 45, who was driving the Hyundai, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, police said.He was later arrested and charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter, police said.The Galveston Police Department and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission still are investigating the deaths. Welcome to the discussion. 