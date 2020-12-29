GALVESTON
A 17-year-old died Monday night after a reported shooting, but police Tuesday released little information about the incident.
Galveston resident Montrell Grimes died Monday at a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital just before 11:30 p.m., police spokeswoman Sgt. Stacy Papillion said. He'd been transported to the hospital from the police department headquarters in the Joe Max Taylor Law Enforcement Facility, 601 54th St., Papillion said.
Grimes had arrived at the facility about 8:57 p.m. with a gunshot wound in the abdomen seeking medical attention, Papillion said.
"We are releasing very little information at this time due to the ongoing investigation," Papillion said. "We will release more information soon."
Police believe Grimes was wounded in connection with a shooting in the 3700 block of Ball Street, Papillion said. That's about a mile and half east of police headquarters.
Police believe an unidentified man fired shots into a car Grimes was in, Papillion said. Another teen was in the car with Grimes but wasn't injured, Papillion said.
Police declined to say whether they've arrested anyone in connection with the Ball Street shooting, whether police found a weapon at 3700 Ball St. or whether Grimes knew the person who shot him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.