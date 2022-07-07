Friendswood robbery

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Friendswood bank. 

 Courtesy/FRIENDSWOOD POLICE DEPARTMENT

FRIENDSWOOD

Police Thursday evening were searching for a man armed with a handgun who robbed a bank. 

The man walked into the PNC Bank, 113 N. Friendswood Drive, about 11:30 a.m. Thursday wearing a reflective work shirt and brandished a handgun, Police Chief Robert Wieners said. 

No one was hurt but the man took cash from two teller stations, he said. 

Wieners wasn't sure how much cash he took. 

Police still are looking for the man, who they believe left the bank on foot. 

Anyone with information about the incident should call the police department 281-996-3300. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

