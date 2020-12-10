LA MARQUE
A La Marque Police Department officer shot and killed a man Wednesday night, the police department said.
The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Pirtle Street about 11:15 p.m.
The officer, who was not immediately named, has been put on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, the police department said in a Facebook post.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office and the Galveston County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting, according to the police department.
No other details were released Thursday morning.
The city plans to hold a press conference about the shooting Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
