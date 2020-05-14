GALVESTON
A Montgomery County man drowned in the waters off of Galveston Wednesday evening, the Galveston Island Beach Patrol said.
Thomas Burton, 29, of New Caney, was pronounced dead at a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital Wednesday evening after spending at least 10 minutes underwater off the beach near 57th Street, Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
Burton was standing on a sandbar with another man about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. He had been neck-deep water when the guard noticed he had gone under, Davis said.
A lifeguard at the 59th Street tower saw the two men earlier and after directing some swimmers away from a rip current to his west, noticed Burton was missing, Davis said.
The second man later told first responders they had been been standing on the sandbar and must have stepped off into deeper water, Davis said. The second man was trying to support Burton from going under, but wasn’t able to, Davis said.
The guard found Burton’s body while swimming, pulled it back to shore and began CPR, Davis said.
First responders transported Burton to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Davis said.
Burton was probably submerged for a minimum of 10 minutes, Davis said.
Burton was from New Caney, a Montgomery County community about 25 miles north of Houston, Davis said.
The drowning came on a weekday that resembled a typical summer weekend. Beach crowds on Galveston Island have been busier than normal May levels, Davis said.
“You’re just seeing a lot of activity,” Davis said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered beaches fully open on May 1 as part of the state's first phase of ending some coronavirus distancing rules. When the beaches were opened, the beach patrol was not fully staffed at its typical levels for this time of year, officials said.
Galveston Island Beach Patrol is still looking to hire more guards, but the beach patrol has adequate staffing levels, Davis said.
“The drownings that we’ve been having are not related to life guard staffing levels at this point,” Davis said.
Once graduating the potential new employees in life guard academy, Davis expects to have about 65 guards, with room for 40 or 50 more in a June academy, Davis said.
Burton's drowning is not the first water-related incident this week. An unidentified man washed up Sunday on the West End near Kahala Drive.
Officials were also searching earlier this week for Danny Wren, 63, who went missing Sunday evening near Middle Deer Island in Galveston Bay. The boater reportedly lost control of his 16-foot skiff while attempting to retrieve his brother who was wade fishing, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard suspended the search Wednesday after searching almost 300 square miles over 65 hours.
Beach patrol was flying a red flag Wednesday to warn people of dangerous water conditions. The red flag warning was still in effect on Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.