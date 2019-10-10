GALVESTON
A University of Texas Medical Branch heart surgeon was arrested in Houston in August and charged with a child sex crime felony, Harris County authorities announced on Thursday.
Shawn Paul Robinson, 38, of Galveston, was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor on Aug. 30, according to the Harris County Constable Precinct No. 1, which announced the arrest on Thursday.
Robinson is a heart surgery fellow at the University of Texas Medical Branch, according to the constable’s office. Robinson was fired by the medical branch after his arrest but is on administrative leave as he appeals his termination, a medical branch spokesman said Thursday.
Robinson was one of eight men arrested in August and September during a sting organized by the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The other men were all from Harris County, according to court records.
During the sting, police officers posed as minors on social media applications and targeted men who solicit sex online, according to the constable’s office.
The other men arrested included the owner of a taco restaurant, a convenience store cashier and a warehouse worker.
Robinson used text messages to arrange a meeting with a person he thought was an underage girl, said Kevin Quinn, the public information officer for the constable’s office. When he arrived at the meeting place, Robinson had an overnight bag, condoms and alcohol, Quinn said.
Quinn’s bond was set at $15,000, according to the constable’s office. He posted that and has been free since his arrest.
