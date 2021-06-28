GILCHRIST
The two people who drowned off a Bolivar Peninsula beach Saturday were a father and son from Baytown, Galveston County officials said Monday.
Brian Tell, 32, and Salem Joy, 16, drowned in the Gulf near Gilchrist, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's office.
Joy was pulled into a rip current while swimming and Tell entered the water to try to save Joy, officials said. Both drowned.
Tell was Joy's stepfather, officials said.
There have been 15 reported drownings in Galveston County this year, according to authorities. Of those, three have occurred off Bolivar beaches and two more off the beaches on Galveston Island.
The other drownings have occurred in pools, lakes, creeks and in Galveston Bay.
