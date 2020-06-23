GALVESTON
A Liberty woman convicted earlier of criminally negligent homicide for a 2014 wreck on Seawall Boulevard that killed a former Houston police officer will spend eight years in prison.
Judge Lonnie Cox late Monday amended Callie Renee Inman’s sentence for her 2015 plea agreement to include the new prison time, court records show.
Inman, 24, in 2015 pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, a lesser charge than manslaughter, and received five years probation, court records show.
But under the agreement, Inman was prohibited from committing any other crimes and from using any illegal drugs, according to court papers.
Inman was arrested in May 2019 after she was accused of violating the terms of that probation agreement, court records show.
In an April 2019 court filing, Galveston County prosecutors asserted Inman had been arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of a controlled substance in Liberty County in February 2019.
The filing also accuses Inman of failing a drug test in January.
Inman was charged in February 2014 with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in a crash near 69th Street. Inman was accused of pulling out of a convenience store parking lot in front of oncoming traffic, police said at the time.
As she pulled out, a motorcycle carrying Dana and Linda Tweedie struck Inman’s car, police said.
Dana Tweedie, a retired Houston Police Department officer, died in a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital. Linda Tweedie, who also was a police officer, was seriously injured in the crash.
Inman was accused of being under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash.
