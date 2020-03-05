LEAGUE CITY
A League City man has been sentenced to 10 years’ probation and fined $10,000 for stabbing his family dog during an argument with his wife in 2019, officials announced.
A Galveston County jury Wednesday found Michael Christopher Tewell, 53, guilty of one count of cruelty to a non-livestock animal by causing serious bodily injury, Assistant District Attorney Brent Haynes said. Tewell was sentenced Thursday.
Tewell’s wife told police she was arguing with her husband in March 2019 when the dog, Diesel, began barking and growling in her defense, Haynes said.
Diesel is a 50-pound mixed-breed dog.
Tewell punched Diesel several times in the face before going into the bedroom and getting a pocketknife, Haynes said. Tewell then returned and stabbed Diesel several times in the face and neck.
Tewell’s wife broke a glass over the defendant’s head to make him stop, Haynes said.
Tewell testified during the trial that he punched Diesel but stabbed the dog only in self-defense because the dog attacked him, Haynes said.
Investigating officers testified that wounds on Tewell’s hand were from punching the dog and not from a dog bite, Haynes said.
Diesel survived and is available for adoption at the League City Animal Shelter, Haynes said. Anyone interested in potentially adopting the dog should call 281-554-1377.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.