SAN LEON
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man in San Leon as a possible homicide, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
James L. Jackson, 51, of San Leon, was found dead inside a home in the 1000 block of 16th Street at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office is treating Jackson's death as suspicious and is searching for a work truck that witnesses told investigators was missing from Jackson's home, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office is searching for a Dodge truck with a Texas license plate. The plate's number is KYS-3158.
The truck is a blue flatbed with exhaust stacks and a magnetic advertising signs that say "Scrappy."
The sheriff's office asked anyone with information about Jackson's death to call investigators at 409-766-2322 or Galveston County Crime Stopper at 409-763-8477.
No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning, Trochesset said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
