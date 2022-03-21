GALVESTON
The arrest early Sunday morning of a man in connection with the fatal crash that killed a Galveston doctor began with a tip, one among many in the hours after Dr. Nancy Hughes’ death Friday.
Police confirmed Monday a tip led investigators to a Mercedes SUV in Seguin, and that something about the vehicle led them to seek an arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man now charged in connection to Hughes’ death.
Logan Llewellyn, 21, was charged with accident causing death Sunday afternoon after being transferred from Guadalupe County to Galveston County, according to police. He was being held in the Galveston County Jail on $200,000 bond, according to court documents.
Hughes died sometime between 6:15 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. Friday after being hit by a vehicle while she was riding a bicycle on the far east end of Seawall Boulevard, a four-lane road. She was found by a passerby and declared dead at the scene.
Police on Sunday morning said they had received a tip and had tracked a vehicle believed to be involved in the crash to Seguin, where Llewellyn lives. Police seized the vehicle about 2 a.m. A short time later, an arrest warrant was issued for Llewellyn and he was taken into custody by the Seguin Police Department, officials said.
Galveston Police Department detectives were present during Llewellyn’s arrest, officials said.
Police aren’t revealing the source of the tip that led them to Llewellyn. Galveston Police Department spokesman Lt. Xavier Hancock cited the ongoing investigation as the reason.
Police aren’t releasing details about the investigation partly because more charges are possible, Hancock said. He declined to comment about whether anyone other than Llewellyn was under investigation.
“We are not done,” Hancock said. “There may be additional charges and we don’t want to alter anything that we might get still. There’s still stuff that other people could help us with and we want to limit what we say.”
Galveston County Crimes Stoppers received numerous tips after the department published information about Hughes’ death Friday afternoon.
“We are really happy with our partnership with Crime Stoppers,” Hancock said. “They have been very helpful.”
Hughes was a well-regarded and popular Galveston physician who treated thousands of locals at her practice on Holiday Drive.
The charge against Llewellyn is a second-degree felony that applies to people who drive away from the scene of a crash without waiting for police or rendering aid. Police said Llewellyn was a tourist visiting Galveston, but haven’t elaborated on the reasons he was driving on the east end of Seawall before sunrise Friday morning.
More information might come to light with the release of a probable cause affidavit — a document that details evidence police cited in requesting a judge to issue an arrest warrant. That document wasn’t immediately available Monday.
Court records show Llewellyn appeared before a magistrate judge early Monday morning.
No defense attorney was listed as representing Llewellyn as of Monday afternoon.
Court records indicate he had gone through only the earliest parts of the court process, including completing a financial questionnaire meant to help determine what bond amount he can afford and whether he qualifies for a court-appointed attorney, officials said.
The case originally was assigned to the 212th District Court. But the court said Monday the case would be reassigned to another court.
District Court Judge Patricia Grady recused herself from the case because Hughes’ was her physician, Grady said Monday. The case was reassigned to 56th District Court Judge Lonnie Cox.
