The young man charged with capital murder in the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in 2018 will spend another year in treatment at a North Texas hospital after again being deemed mentally unfit to participate in a trial.
District Court Judge John Ellisor on Friday signed an order committing Dimitrios Pagourtzis to spend up to 12 months in the maximum security unit at North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, Texas.
Pagourtzis, 21, remains incompetent to stand trial for the shooting that killed 10 people and wounded 13 others inside Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018, according to the order.
Pagourtzis was first committed to the hospital in November 2019, after being evaluated by mental health experts who determined that he would not be able to aid in his own defense.
Murder and assault charges against Pagourtzis haven’t been dismissed, but the trial can’t move forward until he’s ruled competent to stand trial.
Pagourtzis was arrested the day of the shooting and held in solitary confinement in the Galveston County Jail until he was sent to the state hospital.
The families of shooting victims have expressed frustration over the continued delays in the trial, although prosecutors and defense attorneys said they’re bound by state law to determine Pagourtzis’ competence and to treat him if he’s determined by experts to be unfit.
If Pagourtzis ever stands trial, he faces a possible sentence of life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 40 years. Because Pagourtzis was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, he cannot be sentenced to the death penalty.
In a statement, Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady said he shared families’ frustrations about the delay in reaching a trial.
“This was obviously not the news we wanted to hear, and we share the families’ frustration in the continued delay,” Roady said. “We will continue to monitor the defendant’s status and treatment. We remain committed to seeing this case tried and seeing that justice is done.”
Pagourtzis’ attorney also said he was disappointed but unsurprised by the continued commitment.
“It’s disappointing for all parties involved, but especially for the victims and their families, who are still waiting for closure on this case, and even for basic information about it,” attorney Nick Poehl said.
