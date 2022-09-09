LA MARQUE
Two men were charged Friday in connection to a May double-homicide in La Marque, police said.
Anthony Miles, 36, of La Marque, was arrested about 6 p.m. Friday at The Fish Place at the corner of FM 1765 and Oak Street in La Marque, and charged with capital murder.
Miles was in possession of a stolen firearm at the time of his arrest, police allege.
Before that arrest, La Marque and Texas City SWAT units swarmed a house in the Santa Fe Trails subdivision about 5 a.m., taking Jarrod Clark, 34, of Santa Fe, into custody on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
“We have been conducting ongoing investigations into past crimes across the city,” La Marque public relations officer Joshua Pritchett said. “We are working to clean up crime and change the narrative around La Marque. We want the criminals to know that we have zero tolerance for violent crime.”
On May 15, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Beech Street in La Marque about 4 p.m., where a man was found dead of gunshot wounds, according to police reports.
An hour later, another man with gunshot wounds arrived at HCA Mainland Hospital in Texas City, where he later died, police said.
Miles also suffered a gunshot wound during the shooting and sought treatment at HCA Clear Lake Hospital in Webster, but would not cooperate with investigators, officers said.
“There were several more people involved in this shooting, which stemmed from a cocaine deal gone wrong,” Deputy Police Chief Chad Waggoner of the La Marque Police Department said.
“More than 20 shots were fired. More arrests will be made as we continue our investigation.”
Miles was being held on a $500,000 bond, police said.
Clark is suspected of disposing of weapons used in the shooting and was being held on $200,000 bond, police said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
