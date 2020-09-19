LA MARQUE
A woman was wounded Saturday in a shooting at a gas station in La Marque.
The woman was wounded when one man shot multiple rounds at another man at a Valero, 3319 FM 1765, at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, La Marque Police Department spokesman Lt. Chad Waggoner said.
Both men were in their early 20s, Waggoner said.
The woman, who was a bystander, was transported to the hospital, but didn't sustain life-threatening injuries, Waggoner said.
Police are investigating the incident and are working to identify suspects, Waggoner said.
As of noon Saturday, no arrests had been made, he said.
It's possible the shooting was related to other cases police have been working, but Waggoner couldn't confirm whether the two people knew each other, he said.
Police haven't received reports that the man who was shot at returned fire, Waggoner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.