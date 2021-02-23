HITCHCOCK
A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the shooting death of another man in unincorporated Galveston County last week.
Muntravian Martin, 24, of Galveston, was arrested in Houston on Monday evening, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Martin is accused of shooting Tyreece Beverly, 21, of La Marque, outside a home in Freddiesville, Trochesset said. Freddiesville is an unincorporated community just east of Hitchcock
Beverly was shot multiple times and died before reaching a local hospital, Trochesset said. No other details about the shooting were released on Tuesday.
Martin was held on $150,000 bond and was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.