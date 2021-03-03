GALVESTON
A Conroe man was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection with what police allege was a drug-induced death in October.
Samuel Post, 28, of Conroe, is accused of killing Vincent Zahorik, of Galveston, on Oct. 19, by injecting him with fentynal at a house in the 1400 block of Avenue G, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Post and Zahorik knew each other before Zahorik's death, according to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday.
In interviews with police in December, Post told investigators he bought narcotics for himself and Zahorik and then injected the drugs into Zahorik's arm, according to the affidavit.
Post told investigators he didn't mean to kill Zahorik and tried to help Zahorik when he went into distress, according to the affidavit.
The charging documents accuse Post of committing an act "clearly dangerous to human life."
Post was arrested at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday and transferred to the Galveston County Jail on the murder warrant, according to court records. He was listed as homeless. He was arrested in Houston in December on evading arrest charges, according to court record.
Post previously was arrested in Galveston County in 2018, when he was accused of stealing a gun from a truck in Texas City. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison in February 2020. Prison records indicate he was transferred to the state prison in Huntsville in March and then released on parole in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.