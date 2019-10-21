GALVESTON
A man died Sunday night after colliding with a city of Galveston Island Transit tourist bus, city officials said.
Joseph Reyna, 30, was pronounced dead at 10:32 p.m. at John Sealy Hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch about half an hour after the Honda Accord he was driving struck the bus, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday to at the intersection of 7th Street and Broadway, Barnett said.
The collision left Reyna's car pinned under the bus, Barnett said.
The crash happened when the bus was traveling west on Broadway and made a left turn south onto 7th Street, Barnett said. The Accord was traveling east in the left lane and struck the trolley at the intersection, Barnett said.
Reyna did not have a pulse or vital signs when emergency responders reached him, Barnett said. A dog that was in Reyna's car was also killed in the crash, Barnett said.
The trolley operator was transported to the hospital for treatment and has since been released, Barnett said.
There were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the crash, Barnett said. The bus had just made its final stop at Stewart Beach and was out of service at the time of the crash, Barnett said.
Police have not determined a cause for the accident, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said. Investigators do not believe the bus driver was impaired, he said.
The city did not say if the bus stopped in the Broadway median before it trying to cross the eastbound lane of traffic. There are no traffic lights at the intersection where the crash occurred.
Galveston's trolley buses are not equipped with forward-facing cameras, Barnett said.
The bus is one of Galveston's five tourism-centric buses designed to look like old-style trolleys. The buses run a set route between the city's downtown, island beaches and Moody Gardens.
The damaged trolley is being repaired and has been taken out of service, Barnett said.
