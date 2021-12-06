DICKINSON

A Dickinson man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting of his son and daughter-in-law inside the home they shared, police said.

Chad Dick, 61, was arrested Sunday evening in connection to a shooting about 8:15 p.m. in a home in the 1200 block of Pin Oak Drive, according to the Dickinson Police Department.

A man and woman were shot with a handgun during an argument, police said. They are a married couple, police said. The man was shot in the stomach and the woman was shot in the arm, police said.

The man and woman were both taken to a local hospital and were in stable condition Monday morning, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the house after neighbors called 9-1-1 to report gunshots, police said.

Dick lives with the couple, and is the male victim's father, police said. He was taken into custody at the scene.

Dick was being held at the Dickinson Police Department on Monday morning. His initial bond was set at $160,000, police said. Police planned to transfer him to the Galveston County Jail later Monday.

The police booking photo appears to show an injury to Dick's mouth and face. A police department spokesman said the injury didn't result from Dick being taken into custody.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

