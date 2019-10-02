GALVESTON
The city of Galveston has released two body camera recordings showing the Aug. 3 arrest of Donald Neely.
The recordings show the arrest of the Neely, a mentally ill, homeless, black man, from the perspective of the two mounted Galveston Police Department officers, Patrick Brosch and Amanda Smith, who arrested him on a criminal trespassing charge outside the Galveston Park Board of Trustees building on Postoffice Street.
The recordings are the most complete record yet of the arrest that thrust Neely, the officers and the police department into an international spotlight in August.
During his arrest, Neely was attached to a line and walked through the city's downtown to a staging area where the officers had parked a horse trailer.
Pictures of Neely walking between the two horses circulated on social media two days after his arrest, and drew comparisons to historic images of slavery and Jim Crow-era treatment of black people.
On Aug. 8, the Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale apologized for causing Neely unnecessary embarrassment and said that officers used poor judgment when deciding to move Neely.
Other people have defended the officers, saying they followed their training while making a legal arrest.
Wednesday's release seems likely to fuel more debate about what happened during the arrest.
Among other things, the videos show the police officers approaching Neely while he was sleeping outside the park board building and contacting a supervisor before taking him into custody.
It also shows the officers expressing reservations about moving or arresting Neely.
"This is going to look really bad," Brosch said, as he moved to attach the line to Neely.
While walking down Postoffice Street, Smith can be heard warning Neely that he might be dragged, and both officers talk to him throughout the 400-yard walk.
The videos also appear to refute Galveston Municipal Police Association claims about the arrest. The union had argued the officers had led Neely from the park board building to an area where he could have water and air-conditioning.
Neely was not given water or put into an air-conditioned car or a shaded area when he arrived at the staging area. The police SUV that transported him to the jail arrived about five minutes after the officers arrived at the staging area, and 15 minutes after the officers first encountered Neely.
The city released the records after receiving a copy of an administrative review of Neely's arrest completed by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office review was not released on Wednesday, and it's unclear when or if it will be, officials said.
The review is, for now, being treated the same as an investigation conducted by the police department's internal affairs investigators, officials said.
Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale will use the review to decide whether the officers should be disciplined for their actions while arresting Neely.
“I appreciate the efforts of Sheriff Henry Trochesset and thank the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office for taking the time to perform a thorough, independent review of the arrest," Hale said. "I am studying the report now and will use its findings to make decisions in the near future about the next steps for the department."
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(3) comments
Move along, nothing to see here.
[thumbup][yawn]
Thank you. My sentiments exactly.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.